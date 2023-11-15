Turkish minister warns of global food crises possibility

15 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to scientific studies, the global temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki said at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, which is underway in Baku.

According to the minister, if the global temperature rises by 2 degrees, food crises may occur.

"Recently, the effects of climate change around the world have been observed. The biggest cause of climate change is industrialization, the growth of cities. The list of countries with the most pollution includes India and the U.S.," Özhaseki said.

The II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World is attended by ministers of environment and climate change of Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services, representatives of state structures and experts. The forum aims to carry out coordinated activities in the field of climate change, expand the exchange of experience in creating an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.