Heat in Kuban to be replaced by rains, mudflows

In the coming hours, the heat that has established in the Krasnodar region will be replaced by natural disasters caused by a sharp change in weather, rescuers warn.

Today, the comfortable and summer-like warm weather in Kuban will be replaced by powerful thunderclouds, which will bring heavy rain and cause an increase in river levels, mudflows in the mountains and tornadoes over the sea, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia reports.

“Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in the Krasnodar Territory on November 15-17. Heavy rains, downpours with thunderstorms, as well as rising water levels in rivers exceeding dangerous levels and wind gusts up to 22 m/s will engulf the region,”

- the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory reports.