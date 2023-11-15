Georgia to allocate $2.4 bln for social security

15 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Next year, Georgian authorities will spend $2.4 bln on pensions, government payments and social assistance to the population.

The Georgian government has decided to increase the social budget programs for the next year. From the state budget of the republic, 6.46 bln lari ($2.4 bln) will be allocated for the implementation of these programs, the head of the country’s Ministry of Finance, Lasha Khutsishvili said.

The minister noted that over the past four years the republic has increased funding for social programs by 80%. He emphasized that this sum does not include projects related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Khutsishvili, the bulk of the allocated money will be spent for pensions and government payments - almost 4 bln lari ($1.46 bln). The Georgian government intends to spend 1.52 bln lari ($562 mln) on social assistance to various groups of the population.