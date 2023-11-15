Iran, Russia to exchange electricity via Azerbaijan

15 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran reported its plans to begin exchanging electricity with Russia and Azerbaijan in the near future. Three options were considered to connect the energy systems of Tehran and Moscow.

The head of the Iranian Ministry of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, spoke about the electricity exchange with Russia and Azerbaijan.

According to the minister, Tehran plans to begin the exchange process in the next 6 months. He noted that this project is very economical for Iran, since Russia consumes more electricity than Iran.

In addition, Mehrabian emphasized that Iran was considering three projects to connect the Iranian and Russian energy systems - through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan. According to him, the implementation of the project via Azerbaijan will be less complicated.