Ice-crusted ground expected in Moscow

15 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow reports icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures on November 16.

Motorists were urged to follow traffic rules and be careful.

The Moscow Municipal Services Complex warned residents and guests of the capital about sub-zero temperatures and ice on November 16.

The press service said that the air temperature could drop below zero at night and in the morning of the 16th. They added that this could lead to icy conditions.

Car enthusiasts were urged to follow traffic rules and be careful while driving. In addition, the capital’s services monitor the condition of the road network.