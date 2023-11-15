Russian Foreign Ministry: Western advice to Yerevan disrupts unblocking of communications in Caucasus

15 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow called on Yerevan to start unblocking transport and economic communications in the South Caucasus, despite “something is preventing Armenia from finalizing the agreements.”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on Armenia to begin work to unblock transport and economic communications.

She noted that Moscow stands for the complete unblocking of communications on mutually beneficial terms. According to her, this work is being carried out within the framework of a tripartite working group chaired by the vice-premiers of the three states.

“Do they not know about this in Yerevan? They are aware of it very well. Has the work within this group caused any criticism? Never. Why? Because it is equal. The tripartite working group conducts its activities on the basis of agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia,”

- Maria Zakharova said.