Euro 2024 ball revealed in Germany

15 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: UEFA official website

The official Euro 2024 ball was unveiled in the German capital on Wednesday. It depicts all the arenas that will host matches of the continental championship.

On Wednesday, November 15, a presentation of the European Football Championship ball took place in Berlin. The championship will be held in ten German cities in the summer of 2024.

The new model was called Fussballliebe, which in German means “love of football.” The ball depicts all the stadiums where the championship matches will be held.

For the first time in Euro history, Connected Technology has been integrated into the ball, which allows referees to monitor its movements more precisely.