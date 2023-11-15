Azerbaijan, IMF discuss bilateral cooperation

15 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the IMF met in Baku. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and partnership between Baku and financial institution.

The head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Mikail Jabbarov, met with the head of the International Monetary Fund mission for the Azerbaijan Republic, Anna Bordon.

The parties talked about the multi-vector partnership of Azerbaijan with global financial institutions and noted the importance of developing contacts for further introduction of innovations in the country.

Jabbarov and Bordon also discussed the impact of global trends on economic processes. In addition, the topic of development of the Azerbaijani economy and new areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed.