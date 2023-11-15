Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops in Azerbaijan

15 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Ministry of Defense

The Turkish Parliament has extended the deployment of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan. They may stay in Karabakh for another year.

The deployment of the Turkish servicemen on the territory of Azerbaijan was extended by the Turkish Parliament.

On Monday, November 13, the president introduced a corresponding bill to the legislative body of the republic. Today, the memorandum was approved by deputies after discussion.

The mandate for the presence of the Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan was extended for the third time.

The adopted bill notes that today the activities carried out within the framework of the Tripartite Statement of November 9-10, 2020 continue. Türkiye intends to continue activities aiming to strengthen peace and stability in the region.