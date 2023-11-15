Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be expanded in Georgia

15 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be expanded on the territory of Georgia. The work on its expansion will be completed by the end of this year.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov announced the imminent completion of work on the expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was put into operation in 2017, and work on its expansion in Georgia will be completed by the end of this year,”

- Mikail Jabbarov said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku was modernizing the railway to meet the growing demand for cargo transportation.