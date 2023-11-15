When fate of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agreement to be decided

15 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The State Department commented on the progress of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace agreement. The department emphasized that the next few weeks will be decisive in the process.

The coming weeks will play a decisive role in the process of moving towards a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said.

According to the diplomat, during this period, it will become clear whether Baku and Yerevan are ready to move from intentions to the actual peace agreement.

“As we all know, yes is the hardest word to obtain in the negotiations,”

– James O'Brien said.