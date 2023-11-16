Georgian FM: Tbilisi’s “key goal” to ensure peace in region

16 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said his Government's “major goal” was to ensure “peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The official claimed Georgia was “successfully implementing” the role.

Highlighting the “complexity” of the conflict, he credited the PM, his “special efforts and personal relations” with the leaders of the neighbourly states to ensure “concrete results” in peace talks, which also saw Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, hold their inaugural meeting in Tbilisi last year.