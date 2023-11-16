EU plans to ban Russian diamonds

16 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union intends to put the ban on Russian diamonds from January 1 on the 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions, Bloomberg reported citing documents.

The EU will also add a phasing in of an indirect import ban on Russian diamonds processed in third countries, according to the agency. EU member states are set to discuss the proposals this week and they could change before they’re approved.

The EU also wants to ban exports of machine tools and machinery parts to Russia as part of the new package of sanctions, and it suggests prohibiting exports of chemicals, lithium batteries, temperature controllers, actuating motors and motors for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moreover, imports of liquid propane, pig iron grades, copper and aluminum wire, foil, tubes and pipes will be prohibited.