OSCE PA assesses Georgia’s role in regional stability

16 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Pia Kauma expressed her support for the democratic and economic development of Georgia by saying the country played an “important role in regional stability”.

In a press conference following her meeting with the Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, the visiting official stressed she was supporting the reforms carried out by the Georgian authorities.

"I would like to congratulate and encourage Georgia for taking the necessary steps towards European Union membership. We support this. I would like to appreciate the parliamentary work and express my support for the reforms you are carrying out”, Kauma said.

She added Georgia played a “constructive and very important” role in terms of regional stability.