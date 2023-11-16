Pashinyan: Yerevan hopes for peace treaty with Baku

16 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Baku and Yerevan have agreed on the key principles of the peace agreement.

He noted that Armenia's political will to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the coming months remains unshakeable. According to Pashintan, the main principles of peace have been agreed upon with Baku during trilateral meetings in Brussels.

The PM stressed that it is about mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity on the basis of 1974-1990 maps of the USSR General Staff. The next principle of the peace treaty is to unblock regional communications on the basis of recognising sovereignty and jurisdiction, Pashinyan said.