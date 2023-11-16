Over hundred Russians escape Gaza through Rafah crossing

16 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 107 Russians and their family members crossed the Rafah border checkpoint on November 15, the press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that they are now traveling on buses to Cairo for further flight to Moscow.

The ministry added that the border crossing continued to operate beyond the deadline, allowing the Russian ministry's task force to bring an additional group of people across the border to Egypt.