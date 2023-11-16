Biden praises meeting with Xi Jinping as constructive

16 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden praised the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as constructive and productive, saying that the sides managed to achieve important progress.

The meeting took place in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"I’ve just concluded a day of meetings with President Xi, and I believe they were some of the most constructive and productive discussions we’ve had. We built on groundwork laid over the past several months of diplomacy between our countries and made important progress," Biden said.

Later in the day, Biden announced that his country was resuming direct military contacts with Beijing.

"We're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications. Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country," Biden said.

According to him, the two leaders will continue intense diplomatic contacts, including direct phone calls. The U.S. president added that the sides exchanged opinions on a number of regional and global issues.