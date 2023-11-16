IAEA: Iran has enough uranium for three bombs

16 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has enough uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade, for three atom bombs by the International Atomic Energy Agency's definition, according to IAEA reports .

In its confidential quarterly report the IAEA said that according to its assessment, as of October 28, Iran has an estimated 128.3 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, which represents an increase of 6.7 kg since its September report.

Iran has enough uranium enriched to lower levels for more bombs, but it denies seeking such weapons.