РУС ENG

IAEA: Iran has enough uranium for three bombs

IAEA: Iran has enough uranium for three bombs

Iran has enough uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade, for three atom bombs by the International Atomic Energy Agency's definition, according to IAEA reports .

In its confidential quarterly report the IAEA said that according to its assessment, as of October 28, Iran has an estimated 128.3 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, which represents an increase of 6.7 kg since its September report.

Iran has enough uranium enriched to lower levels for more bombs, but it denies seeking such weapons.

330 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos