Azerbaijan records surge in electricity production

Azerbaijan witnessed a substantial rise in electricity production during the initial 10 months of this year, with a notable increase of 278.5 million kWh compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching a total of over 24 billion kWh, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

"Throughout this timeframe, Azerbaijan exported 2.36 bln kWh, while imports stood at 190.1 mln kWh," the minister said.

In 2022, the country achieved a notable increase in electricity production, surpassing 28.988 bln kilowatt-hours, marking a 4% year-on-year growth. Notably, over 3 bln kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported, while imports totaled 137.1 mln kilowatt-hours.