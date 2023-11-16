Azerbaijan cancels talks with Armenia in U.S.

16 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku has turned down the proposal for a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in Washington, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Concerning the statement of the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien that the U.S. side has cancelled high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated by the US side with Azerbaijan, and “there cannot be “business as usual” in the bilateral relationship, the ministry noted that the relations could not be one-sided.

"Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan inappropriate as well," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, such a unilateral approach by the United States could lead to the loss of the U.S. mediation role. The ministry noted that under these circumstances, Baku does not consider possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington on November 20, 2023.