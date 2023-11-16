TRACECA to connect seaports of Azerbaijan and Georgia with container shipping

16 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Countries representing the TRACECA international cooperation program will help with the start of transport operations between the ports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia. This information was announced by the organization's Secretary General Asset Assavbayev during his speech at the international conference on the development of transport corridors, which is currently taking place in Zangilan. He emphasized that eliminating congestion on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border is an important task.

"As you may know, during the pilot cargo transportation in May-June 2023, more than 75 hours were spent crossing the Azerbaijani-Georgian border. The current situation once again shows how important it is for Azerbaijan and Georgia to increase capacity at the border",



Asset Assavbayev said.

Assavbayev noted that in this way part of the transit cargo would be redirected.

In addition to this, the Secretary General spoke about the joint work of Azerbaijan and Georgia to create the checkpoint in the "one stop" format. This will be the first point of this type in the region.

"I am sure that this work will make a significant contribution to the development of throughput between the two countries",

Asset Assavbayev said.