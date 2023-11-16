CSTO not want to leave Armenia

16 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CSTO is not going to leave Armenia, the Head of the organization's Joint Staff said.

According to Anatoly Sidorov, the Armenian authorities, in turn, did not send any official notifices about leaving the organization, Sputnik Armenia writes.

Commenting on the actual demarches of Armenia in relation to almost all events that the CSTO had recently organized, the head of the Joint Staff clarified that the discussion of such decisions was beyond his competence.

"At the same time, Armenia participates in legislative activities, in the consideration of the Organization's documents, and in financing the activities of permanent bodies. The process is ongoing",

Anatoly Sidorov said.

He assured that the organization had not lost interest in the Caucasus region, and there was also no question of leaving Armenia.