Russia remains main importer of Azerbaijani tomatoes

During the first 9 months of this year, Azerbaijan exported more than 112 tons of tomatoes, which is 0.3% less than last year's figures, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $124 million. The Committee said that Russia remained the main importer of Azerbaijani vegetables.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, Russia has imported almost 110 thousand tons of tomatoes. It is 98% of Azerbaijan's total exports. The total amount was $120 million. Tomato exports to the Russian Federation remained unchanged in quantitative terms, but in value terms they fell by 7.4%.

It should be added that last year more than 141 thousand tons of tomatoes were sold for $167 million. Then Russia purchased 137.5 thousand tons for $161.5 million.