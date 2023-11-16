"One nation, two states": Türkiye confirms support for Azerbaijan

16 Nov. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler confirmed Ankara's support for Baku within the framework of the "One nation, two states" concept.

"New opportunities for establishing sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have emerged. We hope that having realized this, Armenia will act consciously. As before, we will continue supporting Azerbaijan, guided by the concept of "One Nation, Two States"",

the Minister said.

Speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, he also spoke about the country's anti-terrorism operations. Since the beginning of 2023, Türkiye has managed to neutralize 1,868 terrorists, Yaşar Güler said.