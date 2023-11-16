Russia and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of trade and economic ties

16 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, November 16, the head of Rosselkhoznadzor and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan held a meeting.

The central topic of the negotiations between Sergey Dankvert and Ali Asadov was the development of relations between Moscow and Baku. In particular, the issue of expanding trade and economic ties was discussed.

During the meeting, the high level of interaction between Rosselkhoznadzor and the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency was noted.

In addition to this, the parties appreciated that in the first 10 months of the year the mutual trade turnover increaed by more than 20%. Thus, the export of agricultural products and their processing products from the Azerbaijan Republic to the Russian Federation in value terms increased by more than 15% compared to last year.

Besides, Dankvert and Asadov welcomed the agreement on simplification of import controls when importing a number of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Russia.

The head of Rosselkhoznadzor and the Prime Minister also touched upon the topic of prevention of transboundary animal diseases.