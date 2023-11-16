Türkiye postpones discussion of Sweden's accession to NATO

16 Nov. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Discussion of the protocol on Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance has been postponed in Ankara.

A meeting of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Turkish Parliament has been held under the chairmanship of Fuat Oktay today. The commission members did not make a decision on seven documents on the agenda of the meeting, among them was the protocol on Sweden's membership in NATO. It is not yet known when discussions will continue, no date has been set.

"Today at the meeting of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, where the proposal for Swedish membership was discussed. We, as members of the Committee, were unable to receive satisfactory answers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to our questions about steps to meet Türkiye's demands and concerns. We stated that this proposal must be withdrawn, otherwise we will comment",

the representative of the opposition party "Good" Kürşad Zorlu

It should be noted that it became known that the Swedish authorities had extradited to Ankara a person wanted in the case of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Türkiye).