Georgia announces reason for refusal to buy Russian metro cars

16 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia rules out purchasing metro cars from Russia in the foreseeable future. According to the Mayor of Tbilisi, the Russian companies on the sanctions list simply will not be able to transfer them to the Georgian capital.

"All companies that produce these cars in Russia are under sanctions, and accordingly, they will not be able to",

Kakha Kaladze said

Two years ago, the EBRD announced the opening of a tender for the purchase of cars for the Tbilisi subway. It was won by the Metrovagonmash company. The parties concluded an agreement for the supply of 40 cars, but this spring the Georgian side launched the procedure for the contract termination.