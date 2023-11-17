Speakers of Russian Federation Council and Azerbaijani Milli Majlis discuss South Caucasus

17 Nov. 9:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Department of Press and Public Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, on Thursday, November 16, negotiations between the Chairman of the Russian Federation Council and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan took place in Kyrgyzstan.

The central topic of the meeting between Valentina Matviyenko and Sahiba Gafarova was issues of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the South Caucasus.

In particular, the parties noted the current high level of economic, political and humanitarian relations between Moscow and Baku.

"At the same time, Matviyenko emphasized the need to develop economic and trade relations between our countries and interregional relations, and noted that the implementation of large infrastructure projects is being considered",

the Department reports.

In turn, Gafarova told the Speaker of the Federation Council about the current situation in the South Caucasus.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the interaction of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Russian Federation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.