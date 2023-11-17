Italian Visa Center opens in Baku

17 Nov. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, November 16, a solemn opening ceremony of the Italian visa center took place in the capital of Azerbaijan. The Italian Ambassador to Baku took part in the event.

Claudio Taffuri pointed out that the opening of the center was very important, since Italy was one of the most popular destinations among Azerbaijani tourists.

The diplomat also emphasized that Rome was an important partner of Baku.

"We are one of the main buyers of Azerbaijani oil and gas. We have established cooperation in various fields. We love this country",

Claudio Taffuri said.

In addition to this, he said that in the new center, preparations for the opening of which had been carried out for two years, it would be possible to obtain visas to visit two countries at once, Italy and Malta.