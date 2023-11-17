Matviyenko: relations between Moscow and Baku develop increasingly

17 Nov. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, during negotiations with Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, highly appreciated the development of relations between the two countries.

"Russian-Azerbaijani relations are developing increasingly. Our presidents are in constant contact on issues of the bilateral agenda, on regional and other matters",

Matviyenko said.

The Russian-Azerbaijani parliamentary dialogue is also productive. The parties plan joint infrastructure and interstate projects.