Almost 900 Russians remain in Gaza Strip

17 Nov. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The evacuation of Russians from Gaza will continue, 887 applications remain from fellow citizens and their families, the Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service, Roman Okhotenko informed.

"We have 887 requests from our compatriots and members of their families to evacuate from the Gaza Strip",

Okhotenko said.

The evacuation of Russians from the Palestinian enclave began last Sunday. At first, citizens who are on the list cross the Rafah checkpoint to come to Egypt, then they are transported to Cairo, from where they are sent by special aircraft to the Russian capital. On Friday morning, the third flight with evacuated citizens arrived at Domodedovo.

"To date, 288 people have already been transported by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's aircraft. In total, 328 people have been taken out of the combat zone. Accordingly, 28 of them are in Cairo, our operational headquarters, and 12 are currently moving from the Rafah checkpoint to Cairo",

Okhotenko said.