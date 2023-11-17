Azerbaijan becomes member of International Coordinating Council of UNESCO Program

17 Nov. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republic of Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program. The country will have this status until 2027.

"Azerbaijan has been elected a member of the International Coordinating Board of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB) for 2023-2027 with 110 votes",

Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO said.

The Man and the Biosphere Program is an extension of UNESCO's International Biology Programme, which is a work plan for interdisciplinary research aimed at improving the interaction between humans and nature.

The goals of the program are to determine the environmental, social and economic consequences of biodiversity loss, as well as to reduce such losses.