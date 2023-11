17 Nov. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan informed that an earthquake occurred in the Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan.

The magnitude of the seismic event was 3.5. It happened at 04:56 local time. The epicenter was located three kilometers north of Ismailly station. The hypocenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of seven kilometers