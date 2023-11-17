Türkiye ready to use Russian S-400s

17 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian S-400 air defense systems purchased by Türkiye can be put into operation by Ankara, the statement of the Minister of Defense says.

According to Yaşar Güler, these anti-aircraft missile systems will not stand idle. The head of the Ministry of Defense explained that these weapons can be used if such a need arises, CNN Turk reports.

Let us remind you that the contract for the supply of four S-400 divisions by Russia to Türkiye was completed in the fall of 2019. Its price was $2.5 billion. In August 2022, it became known that a contract had been concluded for the sale of the second regiment of the S-400 air defense system to Türkiye. The agreement also included the localization of production of some components.