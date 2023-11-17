17 Nov. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Management Commission of the Swiss Parliament published a report on Bern's fulfillment of its mandate obligations to Russia and Georgia. The report was published on the Parliament's website.

The document states that Switzerland fulfills its obligations to Moscow and Tbilisi in good faith, despite possible diplomatic consequences in the form of sanctions pressure.

Let us remind you that diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia were severed in August 2008. Currently, the dialogue between the two states is conducted through meetings of special representatives Zurab Abashidze and Grigory Karasin.