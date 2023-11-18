Armenia to become full member of ICC in February

18 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has officially submitted documents confirming its ratification of the Rome Statute and will become a full member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) starting February 1, 2024, the ICC said in a press release.

"Armenia will become the 124th State Party to join the Statute, and the 19th State from the Eastern European group to do so," the press release said.

In addition, the ICC said that Armenian officials indicated in their communication to the ICC that their country "retroactively accepts the ICC’s jurisdiction since 10 May 2021."