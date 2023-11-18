Georgia to establish culture centre near Jordan River

18 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government's commission for establishing a Georgian culture centre near the Jordan River approved the plan for the venue.

The Government Administration revealed the approval of the plan for building the centre on a 4,000-square-metre plot near the site of the baptism of Jesus Christ, in a meeting chaired by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The Administration said the Commission heard a report about works carried out for advancing the project as well as planned further measures for the construction, including selection of a construction company.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ministries of economy, sport and youth, education, foreign affairs, and finance as well as the head of the Government Administration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and religious authorities.

The land plot was handed over to Georgia last year for the purpose by the royal family of Jordan to Georgia.