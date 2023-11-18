Russia cancels gasoline export ban

18 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government made the decision to lift from November 17 the temporary ban on motor gasoline exports, introduced on September 21 as part of measures to stabilize the price situation on the domestic engine fuel market, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the decision to cancel the ban was made after saturating the internal market with fuel and creating the surplus offer. Gasoline inventories stand at about two million metric tons now and wholesale prices declined significantly from the September level.