Kazakhstan to sign air services agreement with EU

18 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparatory work is being carried out for the signing of a horizontal agreement on air services between Kazakhstan and the EU, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev said.

This agreement will provide new opportunities for the development of tourism and economic ties, he noted.

According to the minister, the signing of the document is planned in the near future.

Karabayev also spoke about the operation of the "open skies" regime at 13 airports, according to which foreign airlines can operate regular flights to Kazakhstan without restrictions on frequencies and destinations, including using the fifth degree of freedom of the air.