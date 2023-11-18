Duty for issuing foreign passports with electronic chips increased in Russia

18 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s State Duma adopted in third reading the regulations under which the state duty for issuing a foreign passport with electronic chips is increased by 20% beginning July 1, 2024, and a number of other state duties for issuing other papers are also increased.

According to the law, the state duty for issuing a foreign passport with an electronic storage medium will be increased from 5,000 rubles ($55.73) to 6,000 rubles ($66.87). For children under 14 years old, then the state duty will increase 3,000 rubles ($33.45) from 2,500 rubles ($27.88), TASS reported.

The state duty for issuing a refugee travel document or for registering a foreigner at the place of residence in Russian will increase from 350 rubles ($3.9) to 420 rubles ($4.68). The state duty for issuing or extending the validity of a visa to enter or leave Russia will reach 1,200 rubles ($13.38) against the current 1,000 rubles ($11.15), and the state duty for issuing a visa for multiple border crossings will be 1,920 rubles ($21.4) against the current 1,600 rubles ($17.83).

At the same time, the state duty for issuing an invitation to enter Russia will be 960 rubles ($10.7) against 800 rubles ($8.92), the state duty for issuing a residence permit will be 6,000 rubles ($66.89) against 5,000 rubles ($55.74).