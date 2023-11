18 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of Zabukh of Azerbaijan's Lachin district.

Twenty-five families or 103 people were sent to the village of Zabukh from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November 18.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 71 families or 291 people.