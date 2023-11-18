Iran ready to add direct flights to Dagestan

18 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Payam International Airport is ready to organize the transit of mail and cargoes from Russia to various regions of the world, Iran's Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Meysam Abedi said at the international Caspian Digital Forum in Dagestan.

According to hinm, in matters of transportation, Payam International Airport, as a specialized airport for air transportation, is a regional air hub for the transportation of cargoes and mail.