18 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of Margara checkpoint on Armenia's border with Turkey is almost completed, head of the Armenian State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan said.

According to him, it will be finished by next week.

Badasyan explained the speedy construction of the checkpoint by the fact that there is a specific agreement with Turkey that the parties would open the land border for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports.