Armenia and Georgia sign defence cooperation deal

18 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian and Georgian defence ministers Suren Papikyan and Juansher Burchuladze signed a deal in Yerevan on cooperation between the ministries of the two countries.

According to the Georgian Defence Ministry, the signing took place as part of Burchuladze’s visit to Armenia, where the official and his counterpart reviewed the security environment in the Black Sea region.

The Georgian Minister told his colleague Georgia was “ready to promote peace” in the region.

The parties also discussed “current and future” defence cooperation between their states.