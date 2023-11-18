Pashniyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on fundamental principles of peace treaty

18 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty but are still "speaking different diplomatic languages", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, there had been some progress in talks over a peace treaty even though he said that the two countries still often struggled to agree on some things.

"We have good and bad news about the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. It is good that the basic principles of peace with Azerbaijan have been agreed," Pashinyan said.

He noted that this happened through the mediation of the head of the European Council Charles Michel as a result of my meetings with Azerbaijan's president in Brussels.

"The most important bad news is that we still speak different diplomatic languages and very often do not understand each other," Pashinyan said.

Azerbaijani President's aideб head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said earlier that Azerbaijan has submitted the fifth updated draft of the peace treaty to Armenia, but the Armenian side has been unresponsive in this regard for nearly two months.