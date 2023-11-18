Türkiye to process Russian grain into flour for African countries

18 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye will make flour from Russian grain and then send the product to 6 African countries. Various mechanisms will be used to implement the project.

According to the head of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture, Ibrahim Yumakli, the country intends to produce flour from Russian grain and then send the product to countries in need.

“Previously, 33 mln tons of agricultural products were sent to needy countries through Türkiye, thus, the help was provided to save the world from the food crisis. Our president said that Russian grain processed into flour will be sent to African countries. We will turn the grain into flour and send it through various mechanisms,”

– the minister said.

This week, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Türkiye’s plans to process grain from the Russian Federation at the 2nd stage of supplies to Africa.

In total, Russia intends to supply wheat free of charge to 6 African countries included in the UN World Food Program list. The first bulk carriers have already been sent to Burkina Faso and Somalia.