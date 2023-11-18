Baku denies fake on alleged shelling of Armenian positions

18 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has denied the disinformation disseminated by the defense ministry of the Republic of Armenia. The Azerbaijani authorities also named the reason why Yerevan is publishing a deliberate lie.

The message from the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling by the Azerbaijani military does not correspond to reality, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

The department recalled that earlier today, Yerevan reported an alleged shelling of positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Develi by Azerbaijani servicemen at around 09:50 local time (08:50 Moscow time). The Armenian Ministry of Defense also announced that one serviceman was allegedly wounded.

Baku “categorically denied” this information, emphasizing that it does not correspond to reality.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia continues to disseminate information that has no real basis in order to hide the arbitrariness that exists in its army,”

– Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.