Another city fair organised for Stavropol residents

18 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Regular agricultural fairs are held in the capital of the Stavropol Territory. Fresh products from local producers are available for city residents.

The Stavropol City Hall once again pleased residents and guests of the city with a traditional weekend fair in the regional capital.

On November 18-19, fresh products from regional producers can be purchased on Goleneva, Vasiliev, Lenin and Serov streets. Dozens of intra-block stands will also be installed throughout the city.

The city administration has already make up a schedule of fairs for the last month of the year.