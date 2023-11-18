Russian tourists flock to Chechnya

18 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Tourist flow to Chechnya has increased by 41% since the beginning of the year. In January-September this year, the region welcomed over 200 travelers.

During 9 months of 2023, over 200,000 tourists visited Chechnya; the region’s demand as a tourist destination is growing.

“For 9 months of this year, the tourist flow amounted to more than 200,000 people. This is 41% more than in the same period last year,”

– Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Last year, over 300,000 people vacationed in Chechnya.

Investments are being made to develop tourism in the region, in particular, additional budget funding in amount of 300 mln rubles has been allocated for 2023-2024 for the construction of new modular hotels.