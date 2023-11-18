Erdogan proposes to check whether Israel has nuclear weapons

18 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish president has taken the initiative to launch a special mechanism to verify whether Israel has nuclear weapons. Erdoğan called for no delay in carrying out such verification and warned of the danger posed by putting aside the process.

Turkey is initiating the formation of a mechanism to verify whether Israel has nuclear weapons, the leader of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to the politician, it is necessary to create such a mechanism as soon as possible, otherwise it may become “too late.”

The Turkish leader recalled that Israel has not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, thus, it is not obliged to implement it.

"But sometimes participating countries can approach the International Atomic Energy Agency on behalf of nuclear safety and ask for the establishment of an inspection mechanism. We will mobilize this work right now,”

– Erdoğan said.